Baltimore announces terms of $80 million settlement with Walgreens

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has announced the terms of their $80 million lawsuit with Walgreens.

Walgreens will pay $45 million by the end of this calendar year and the remainder by December 31, 2025.

The city will be using the entirety of the settlement for opioid remediation.

The remainder of the money received by the city will be managed in accordance with Mayor Scott's August 2024 executive order.

This settlement with Walgreens is one of six the city has in its ongoing lawsuit against opioid distributors.

This includes settlements with Allergen and CVS for $45 million each, Teva for $80 million and Cardinal Health for $152.5 million.

Just last month, the city settled with Johnson & Johnson. The details of the settlement weren’t disclosed.