Baltimore announces terms of $80 million settlement with Walgreens

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - This June 21, 2013 file photo shows the script "Walgreens" over windows at the store in Wexford, Pa. The Federal Trade Commission wants more information about Walgreensí $9.41-billion plan to buy rival drugstore chain Rite Aid, a sign that regulators may be worried about the dealís impact on competition. Walgreens said Friday, Dec. 11, 2015 that it fielded a request for additional information beyond what the companies have already been required to provide under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Walgreens said it expected the request. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has announced the terms of their $80 million lawsuit with Walgreens.

Walgreens will pay $45 million by the end of this calendar year and the remainder by December 31, 2025.

The city will be using the entirety of the settlement for opioid remediation.

The remainder of the money received by the city will be managed in accordance with Mayor Scott's August 2024 executive order.

This settlement with Walgreens is one of six the city has in its ongoing lawsuit against opioid distributors.

RELATED: Walgreens, Teva Pharmaceuticals settle with Baltimore in opioid lawsuit

This includes settlements with Allergen and CVS for $45 million each, Teva for $80 million and Cardinal Health for $152.5 million.

Just last month, the city settled with Johnson & Johnson. The details of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

