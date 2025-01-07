Two charged with murder after crashing birthday party in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — An arrest in a double shooting that left a man dead in Aberdeen Sunday.

Kylonne Taylor, 18, was discovered shot to death inside the basement of a home on N. Sewards Court.

Inside the home Harford County Sheriff's deputies found another shooting victim who survived.

From the start investigators believed the incident was targeted.

Turns out four people came to the home uninvited, and crashed a birthday party going on there.

At some point the victims, who were guests at the party, got into an altercation with the suspects, leading to gunfire.

Less than 24 hours later 18-year-old Tyjeir Cole, and an unidentified 17-year-old, were arrested on murder charges.

Two others face unrelated charges for possession of illegal ammunition.

Although no gun was recovered from the scene, ballistics testing connected the firearm used in the murder to an incident in Baltimore City two years ago.

Cole is currently being held without bail.

