Deputies discover Aberdeen man shot dead in home basement

ABERDEEN, Md. — An overnight double shooting in Aberdeen leaves an 18-year-old dead.

On Sunday, around 12:34am, Harford County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on N. Sewards Court.

Inside they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them, Kylonne Taylor, was located in the basement. He died on scene.

The other victim is expected to survive.

"At this time, while the motive remains under investigation, detectives do not believe this to be a random act," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Moro at 443-409-3154. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

