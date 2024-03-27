Two bodies discovered inside of a vehicle at the scene of Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Two bodies were discovered inside a vehicle Wednesday at the scene of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, according to Maryland State Police Superintendent Roland Butler.

Just before 10 am, those victims were found trapped inside a red pickup truck submerged 25 feet in the water.

Those victims have been identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes of Baltimore and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera of Dundalk.

One of the victims was an inspector contracted by the state.

Both of the victims' families have been notified.

Butler says that recovery operations have turned into salvage efforts.

There is no definitive timeline for these efforts.

According to Butler, due to debris and concrete surrounding the vehicles, divers are not able to navigate around.

Maryland State Police also confirmed that both victims are among the six who were originally unaccounted for.

CASA identified two others, Miguel Luna and Maynor Suazo Sandoval.

The organization notes there are about 334,300 workers in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas in the essential Construction industry, and immigrants make up 39 percent of the industry.

All 22 crew members aboard the ship, including the pilot, have been accounted for, with no major injuries reported.

That operation resumed early Wednesday morning.