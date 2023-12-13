Two Baltimore youth football teams bring home national championships

BALTIMORE — The Woodlawn Secret Society Panthers took three teams down to Florida.

The 9 and 10-year-old teams both placed third in the nation while the 8-year-old team brought home the national title.

“We feel good. We just won our national championship, we feeling like we the one," says Jaia Russell.

But this is a community celebration.

The team was able to go thanks to donations from parents and coaches and by fund raising.

“I want to say thank you to Baltimore to send all the help that we could get. Even if they sent a dollar, it still helped us," says Trent.

Coach Howard says he is proud of the work his team put in on and off the field to make this happen.

“We overcame a lot of things. and I feel like our ultimate goal was to win a national championship and we’re here," Coach Howard said.

This championship team is also the first in Baltimore to have a girl who plays offensive tackle, and she says if she can do it, any girl can.

“Its always okay to be afraid of something but believe in yourself," says Mama Lofton.

The Panthers are not the only team in Baltimore bringing home a national title from Florida.

The Old Town Gators from Baltimore City also won its first ever national championship title.

“The funding part is the hard part. You know once you win a championship, most teams in Baltimore, its very hard in a short period of time to get that money to go," says Coach Hinton.

The gators were also able to go to Florida thanks to donations from the community.

Amauri Patterson says the experience was a lot of fun and he’s happy to be bringing home the win.

“I get to represent my state and my city of Baltimore, Maryland," Patterson said.

Coach Hinton says having the team get this win for the first time ever was huge for the organization, which has been in Baltimore city since 1977.

“So I was really happy to see the smiles and joy on their face," Coach Hinton says.

Kenneth Hill, team captain and All-American player, says this win has him fired up for next season.

“It felt good because last year we went and we lost but I'm just proud of my team and my coaches," says Hill.