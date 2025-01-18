Two Baltimore restaurants get festive with Ravens Flocktails

BALTIMORE — It's a story about sports, about community, about pride.

It's the story of Baltimore, the Ravens, and their flock.

And some of Baltimore's best are making sure that energy, that passion, that pride doesn't stop when you leave the stadium or turn the TV off.

"The vibe has been great, we need this positive attitude, we need this environment. Everybody, those four hours they just come together and we see just one thing. Purple. Purple. Purple," said Julian Demiri, general manager of the Rusty Scrupper.

Making it so you can enjoy that purple during a night on the town.

In a glass, as a cocktail, or should we say, a Flocktail.

"The cocktail we have is called the Raven's Pride. It is essentially a blackberry sidecar," said Elliot Zink, a bartender at Cindy Lou's Fish House.

"We call it a Raven's Victory Drink," Demiri said.

Two locations serving up purple and black.

"We're thinking how can we a nice classic drink a nice Ravens purple color with the finish. So, we take the Cosmo which traditionally comes out to a pink color with the cranberry juice so we add blue curacao," said Andrew Anawalt, a bartender at the Rusty Scrapper.

One craft cocktail at a time, all in the name of pride.