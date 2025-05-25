Two Baltimore County men sentenced to life without parole for gunning down, robbing teen

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A judge handed out life sentences to two Baltimore County men for shooting and killing a teen in Middle River.

Demetris Tyron Hollis, 21, and Deandre Antoine Wright, 21, were sentenced Friday in the Baltimore County Circuit Court.

It all began on November 12, 2022, when police were called to the 9900 block of Berliner Place for reports of shots fired.

Officers found the victim, Tyran Caulk, with multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the time said they saw two people going after Caulk and firing at him.

When he hit the ground, one of the two stepped up to him and fired another shot to his head.

Caulk's property was stolen and police later found over a dozen shell casings at the scene of the murder.

Investigators found that Wright had contacted Caulk via social media, with plans to set up a meet at the location where Caulk was later found dead.

Police also found that Hollis and Wright contacted each other through social media to arrange the robbery.

Officers recovered weapons, ghost guns, and cell phones owned by Hollis and Wright that linked them to the scene of the crime.

Both Wright and Hollis were convicted on February 11, 2025 of first-degree murder.

The life sentences are without the possibility of parole.