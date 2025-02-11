Two Baltimore County men facing life following murder of teen for his marijuana

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Two Baltimore County men were convicted for their roles in the murder of Tyran Caulk, who was 42 at the time of his death.

Deandre Wright and Demetris Hollis were each convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They both face a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus 40 years.

This stems from an incident that happened in November 2022.

According to charging documents, Caulk got out of his car parked in the 9900 block of Berliner Place in Middle River and walked to the rear of the vehicle and opened the trunk as two suspects approached and gunned him down.

Police say Caulk had eight gunshot wounds to his head, chest, arm and thighs.

By the time police arrived on the scene, the gunmen fled with a black book bag they took from the car.

The duo of Wright and Hollis were 18 and 19-years-old at the time of this incident.

The police were able to develop evidence through video and cell phone tracking.

Sentencing is set for May 23.

Elijah Sattler was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in connection to this incident.

