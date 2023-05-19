Two arrested for the alleged road rage murder of Shalia Hendrix in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Two people have been arrested for the alleged murder of Shalia Hendrix earlier this month.
Police were initially called May 5 for a car crash along route 702 near Marlyn Avenue in Essex.
On scene officers discovered Hendrix inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hendrix later died at the hospital. She was 29.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a case of road rage.
This led detectives to 29-year-old Rylan Harris and Darashea Gross, 28.
While both have been charged with first-degree murder, Harris also faces firearms charges.
According to online court records Harris has two prior drug convictions in Baltimore County. Last July he received a five-year suspended jail sentence for possession with intent to distribute.
Gross also received a year long suspended jail term for drug possession back in March 2022.
She and Harris are each currently being held without bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 16.