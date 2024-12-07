Two Anne Arundel police officers indicted in crash investigation

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two Anne Arundel County police officers have been indicted in connection to a fatal crash in Pasadena on December 7, 2023.

Corporal E. Vasquez and Corporal K. Schnell were issued criminal summonses for misconduct in office.

Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad provided the following statement:

I and the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s executive command staff reviewed all of the evidence that was available to us.



At this time, based on our review, we are not aware of any conduct demonstrated by our officers that rises to the level of a violation of criminal law.



We respect the judicial process, however, it is important to remind our community that an indictment is merely an accusation and not a finding of guilt, and our officers are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad

According to the investigation, the crash happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of Fort Smallwood and Bar Harbor Road.

The two officers were following a speeding sedan over the Stoney Creek drawbridge with its front lights off.

After crossing the bridge, the sedan crashed into a utility pole. The passenger, later identified as Damione Gardner, died in the crash.

The driver also suffered life-threatening injuries. None of the officers were injured.

Body worn camera footage of the crash's aftermath can be viewed here.