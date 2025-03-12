Two-alarm fire displaces 27 victims

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Those assigned to Engine 3 with the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company arrived at the Apartments of Diamond Ridge within a matter of minutes on Tuesday, but the flames were already spreading quickly through a pair of buildings.

“The side of the apartment building burned so they had to gut the whole top of the apartment out,” said Wendel Price, one of the victims’ neighbors, “It was terrible.”

Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon says smoke alarms were ringing in unison, signaling to firefighters that many of the people escaped from the burning buildings, but they risked their own lives to insure everyone got out.

“They went systematically through all the units that they could get to make sure it was all clear,” the chief told us, “and then, of course, we talk to the people that’s outside and that’s going on at the same time to make sure that everyone is accounted for.”

Chief Dixon says the initial responders immediately called for back up through a second alarm recognizing the magnitude of the fire, which spread to approximately two dozen units.

“The fire at that time had broken through the roof,” recalled Dixon, “It was visible through the roof.”

All told, 27 adults and children escaped with their lives and little more, as they’ll now rely upon the generosity of the American Red Cross and others in their time of need.

“Panic mode, clothes and stuff you need, food, whatever else they need a place to stay,” said Price, “It throws your life really off."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there were no reported injuries to neither residents, nor firefighters.