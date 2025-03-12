Watch Now
Over 20 adults, children displaced after apartment fire in Windsor Mill

A Baltimore County fire displaced over 20 adults and some children. It happened at 7400 Brixworth Ct in Windsor Mill Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Baltimore County Fire says they arrived on the scene seeing "fire through the roof." They were eventually able to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross is providing food and assisting all those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

