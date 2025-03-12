Over 20 adults, children displaced after apartment fire in Windsor Mill

A Baltimore County fire displaced over 20 adults and some children. It happened at 7400 Brixworth Ct in Windsor Mill Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

#Update 7400 Brixworth Ct. #WindsorMill | Crews continue to extinguish hotspots | Approx. 24 apartments affected | Over 20 adults and children displaced | Cause under investigation | @redcross requested to assist residents | No injuries reported. DT1707 pic.twitter.com/lshhSILzec — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 11, 2025

Baltimore County Fire says they arrived on the scene seeing "fire through the roof." They were eventually able to get the fire under control.

Media staging - 7400 Brixworth Ct. #WindsorMill apartment complex fire. DT1707 pic.twitter.com/wYKR3Mn1Ai — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 11, 2025

The Red Cross is providing food and assisting all those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.