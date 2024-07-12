Turning up the island heat for the 43rd Baltimore Washington One Caribbean Carnival

BALTIMORE — Dive into the rich culture of the Caribbean. The Baltimore Washington One Caribbean Carnival is back for its 43rd year. The festival will be held July 12-14 at the Historic Druid Hill Park. Festivities kick off Friday, July 12 with J'ouvert.

Saturday at noon, vibrant music and costumes will be on full display for the carnival parade and festival. The parade starts at the intersection of Park Circle and Reisterstown Road and will culminate at Druid Hill Park. Families can enjoy live bands and kid-friendly activities on Sunday.

Carnival brings the sights, sounds and food of a Trinidad style street carnival with masqueraders, drummers, stilt walkers, floats, and steel bands.

Event planners expect a crowd of around 35,000 people.

The Caribbean American Carnival Association of Baltimore (CACAB) hosts Baltimore Carnival with the DC Caribbean Carnival Committee (DCCC). The event is supported by the Mayor of Baltimore City and the Office of Promotions and the Arts.

For more information, click here.

