Trunk or treat in Columbia provides safe space for young children to celebrate Halloween early

COLUMBIA, Md — Candy, costumes, and games—the perfect combination to kick off Halloween week.

Sunday, parents in Columbia brought their children out for a bit of fun ahead of the holiday.

The event outside of the Historic Oakland Manor was different from traditional trunk or treat events; instead of children getting candy out of cars, they got to handpick their candy and play games.

Matthew Bourque brought his 3 children to the manor; he says his wife found out about the event, and since it was close to home, he says they couldn’t miss out.

“We're just in a field right here; you’re not going door to door; you’re not walking around your whole neighborhood. Honestly, for the parent, it’s a little easier because you can see we’re just standing here as opposed to running around the neighborhood," says Matthew Bourque.

Organizers of the event say they do activities throughout the year to bring families together; they say this is one event that a lot of families enjoy.

“I think it's great because neighbors get to know neighbors; maybe they might be your next-door neighbor and you don’t even know them, so it brings them out; it fosters a sense of community and safety and things like that in our area," says Lori Tracey.

Many of the parents say they simply wanted their young children to have a bit of fun and be safe at the same time.

"Actually, my kids are younger, so it feels like this is more appropriate for them than just a regular trick or treat around a neighborhood," says Brouque.

Lori Tracey says safety was the number one priority and the reason they chose to have the event in front of the historic manor.

“Everything we do tonight is controlled, and you don’t have to worry about anybody coming on property causing any fuss, um, you know, just causing any fuss, bottom line," she says.

Aside from collecting candy and showing off their costumes, all of the children got to decorate their own pumpkins to take home as well.