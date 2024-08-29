Watch Now
Gov. Moore responds to Bronze Star controversy, calling it 'an honest mistake'

Governor Wes Moore
Julio Cortez/AP
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gives his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Governor Wes Moore
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Wes Moore set the record straight on reports about his military record, specifically the Bronze Star award.

Moore says he was encouraged to apply for an application and a deputy brigade commander helped review it.

"At the time, he had recommended me for the Bronze Star. He told me to include the Bronze Star award on my application after confirming with two other senior-level officers that they had also signed off on the commendation," Moore explained.

The award was then signed and approved by senior leadership, yet he never received it.

"There is an understanding that if a senior officer tells you an action is approved, you can trust that as fact," Moore said.

He regrets not correcting the note on the application and calls it "an honest mistake."

