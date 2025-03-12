Trump nominates former Maryland Environment employee as Assistant Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump just nominated a Loyola University grad to a powerful position in the federal government.

Catherine Jereza was tapped to serve as Assistant Secretary of Energy.

Over a 25 year career, Jereza previously served in Maryland's Department of the Environment.

On Tuesday Trump appointed another official with Maryland ties.

Joseph Edlow was named Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCIS), under the Department of Homeland Security.

His federal career started off as Assistant Chief Counsel at the ICE field office in Baltimore.

In Trump's first administration, Edlow was Deputy Director of UCIS.

Back in December, before returning to the White House for a second time, Trump appointed UMD professor Michael Faulkender as Deputy Treasury Secretary.