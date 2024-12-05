"Will drive our America First Agenda": UMD professor nominated as Deputy Treasury Secretary

BALTIMORE — A professor at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business has been nominated to serve in the administration of President Elect Donald Trump.

Michael Faulkender was selected as the country's next Deputy Treasury Secretary, but will need Senate confirmation before taking office.

He previously served in Trump's first Presidential term as the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the Treasury Department.

During his tenure Faulkender played a vital role during COVID, helping to negotiate legislation such as the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Faulkender was awarded the Alexander Hamilton Award for Distinguished Leadership for his efforts.

Currently he serves as the UMD Dean’s Professor of Finance, teaching classes in the MBA and EMBA programs.

According to his UMD bio, Faulkender specializes in financial economics and public policy research.

Faulkender earned a PhD in Finance from Northwestern, and Bachelor's Degree in Managerial Economics from UC Davis.

Here is what Trump said in an official Truth Social post announcing Faulkender's nomination.

"I am pleased to nominate Dr. Michael William Faulkender, of the Great State of Maryland, to serve as the Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury. Mike is a distinguished Economist and Policy practitioner who will drive our America First Agenda. He will help Treasury Secretary Nominee Scott Bessent usher in a new Golden Age for the United States by delivering a Great Economic Boom for all Americans. Mike previously served as the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the Treasury Department during my First Administration. In that role, he advised the Secretary on domestic and international issues that impacted the Economy. Mike is currently the Dean’s Professor of Finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, and is the Chief Economist and Vice Chair for the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Prosperity. Congratulations to Mike, and his two wonderful daughters, Lauren and Catherine!"

