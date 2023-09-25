Tropical Storm Ophelia causes flooding in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tropical depression Ophelia made landfall over the weekend in the Carolinas, making a huge splash in areas like Annapolis.

Ophelia brought heavy rain and winds. The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management reported wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

Before the storm hit, businesses near Annapolis Harbor closed early and prepared for flooding. Business owners used sandbags and towels to barricade doors to keep the water from spilling in.

Since the storm, the water level has gone down completely with the help of pumps the city has in place for flooding.

One neighbor says he deals with flooding far too often, and it is something the city has to work harder to prevent.

​“This town, what we’re doing is trying to make it so that tourists can come and the only way you can do that with climate change is to try to stop the flood waters coming in. By the way I don’t know if you know but they pump water from the storm drains out into the ocean, they have five pumps, but on a day like this they don’t work that well because the tide is too high,” Annapolis resident Robert Madden said.

Compromise Street and Dock Street were fully closed up until Sunday afternoon.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management has been releasing updates on road closures. Officials advise people to take caution on the roadways.