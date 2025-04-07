The state has dozens of potential witnesses listed—almost 70.

Most likely, the public won't hear from every one of them; however, the public will most definitely be hearing from numerous experts this week.

Digital forensics, forensic pathology, and, key to this case, DNA will take center stage as well.

VIDEO: Trial in Rachel Morin case continues Trial in Rachel Morin case continues

Megan Waltimyer, a digital forensic expert with the Harford County Sheriff's Office, will likely take the stand this week.

State's attorney Alison Healy told the jury that Waltimyer had to rebuild Morin's smashed phone to recover data.

We'll also be hearing from experts in DNA and forensic serology, or analysis of bodily fluids -Tiffany Keener and Carley Chwal.

Last week during opening statements, Healy said this case is "a mother's worst nightmare," and the defendant's DNA matches the DNA found at the scene and on Morin's body.

The defense has suggested the killer had to be somebody who Morin knew and was perhaps upset that she had just gone public with her new boyfriend.

The defense's witness list is quite short in comparison to the state's, with just nine names, including Waltimyer and other witnesses already called by the state.

Court resumes tomorrow morning at 9:30.

I'll be here covering the case until it's over, possibly through mid next week.