Tree crashes into Baltimore family's home, city hasn't responded in two days

BALTIMORE — A loud noise woke up Takiea Anderson in the middle of the night during Friday's storm.

She went to check on her 11-year-old daughter.

"When I went to remove her, she was soaking wet," Anderson said. "I was like, 'What's going on?' 'Mommy, it's raining on me.'"

Sure enough, rain was coming in through the ceiling. Anderson assumed it was something she could fix in the morning. So she went back to bed.

The next day...

"I called my job like, 'Hey, I'll be a little late,' thinking it was a ceiling leak and I could just put buckets and make sure it lasts until I come back home from work," Anderson said. "Only to come out and see this. I call back, and I'm like, 'A tree fell on my roof; I'm gonna need a little bit longer.'"

She walked outside to see this: a large portion of the tree across from her house had crashed into the roof.

She reported it to 311 and has called the hotline multiple times.

"'Oh, ok, we'll have someone out to you within 24 hours.' I call back, 'We'll have someone out to you in 24 hours.' I call back. 'Ok, we'll have somebody out today,' which was yesterday at 4 p.m.," Anderson said. "No one came."

Now she's just waiting it out. But there's a lot of damage. Her daughter can't even sleep in her own room.

"I didn't know what to do. All I could do was cry and scream," Anderson said.

WMAR reached out to the city's Department of Recreation and Parks and is waiting to hear back. But the department's websitedoes state that if a tree falls on your home, it's considered an emergency, and if you call 311, someone will respond immediately.

