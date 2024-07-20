Travelers mounted with frustration, uncertainty after IT outage impacts systems at BWI airport

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — People spread throughout the BWI Airport, some sleeping due to flight delays and cancellations, and many on their phones checking for updates trying to make changes.

Major airlines issued a waiver that was supposed to make it easier for people to change their travel plans.

But when speaking with Chris Kimes, who has been in Baltimore for a week long training for work, he says he didn't have much luck when trying to change his route getting back home to Nevada.

"I was trying and it's a failure," said Kimes. "I actually have two phones because its my work phone and personal phone and it's doing different things on each phone. When you walked up I was actually just searching, I have spent the last half hour on the app and I was searching for 800 number. I'm sure I'm going to be on hold with twelve thousand other people right now."

A similar feeling coming from Kathryn Higgins, who was in line at the Delta counter at six in the morning. It took her an hour to get to the front to speak with someone.

She says because of the backup of the all the airlines, she's afraid of running into the same issue at other airports.

"It worries me a little because knowing that the planes rely heavily on computers, I'm hoping that it's not going to affect anything. But, I just heard another passenger talk to a friend in DC. They said they've been sitting on the plane for two hours that's supposed to be going to Atlanta where we're supposed to be going but they can't take off because they're afraid that they won't be able to land in Atlanta because of the backup," Higgins said.

While it wasn't easy for anyone traveling, it was extra taxing for people trying to fly international.

Vera Braga was heading to Brazil, a trip she's been planning for quite some time.

She spent the whole night packing, only to show up at the airport Friday morning with a surprise.

"I got here, then I found out everything about this mess," Braga said. "Now, I'm going to Chicago. My next flight is from Chicago to Brazil. It's supposed to be at 9:50. I hope I'll make it. Then, I'll have another flight from San Paulo to my city in Brazil. So, I have to be lucky three times."

Even through all the stress, she keeps a smile. Eager to see her 96-year-old mom that's waiting for her in Brazil.