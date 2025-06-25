Trash and recycling pick up stopped at 3:30pm Tuesday, some West Baltimore routes impacted

BALTIMORE — On Monday, DPW said it would stop trash and recycling pick up if the heat became excessive.

It adhered to its pledge to protect workers following the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health heat-related illness prevention guidelines on Tuesday (MOSH).

At 3:30 p.m., collections came to a halt.

The routes affected are in West Baltimore. DPW’s recycling drop-off centers and the Northwest Transfer Station also closed early at 5 p.m.

With temperatures expected to stay above 90 degrees during the day this week, DPW will change collection schedules or suspend services as needed if conditions are unsafe.

Folks are encouraged to put their trash and recycling out the night before scheduled collection days.

