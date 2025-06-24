Put a lid on it: trash and recycling pickup may take longer because of the heat

The extreme heat may put somewhat of a lid on trash and recycling collection this week.

DPW says to protect its crews, it may adjust or pause services as the weather changes.

This is to prevent heat-related illness.

Folks in Charm City should know crews may take longer than usual to complete their routes. Mandatory rest breaks will be taken. Routes could also end early.

Authorities say when the heat index sits between 90°F and 99°F, crews will take a minimum 10-minute break every 2 hours.

When the heat index hits 100°F or higher, crews take a minimum 15-minute break every hour.

DPW workers are encouraged to keep hydration and any signs of heat-related illness at the top of their minds.

Lastly, DPW says here are a few ways to help:

• Call 311 to report missed pickups.

• Keep trash and recycling in bins with lids.

• Leave bins out until they’re emptied.

• Follow DPW on social media for updates.

