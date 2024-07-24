Transforming lives of youth through the game of golf

BALTIMORE — A golf program in Baltimore city installs the power of positive social skills in kids and teenagers and it's free.

It may look like just another day on the golf course, but for this group of kids it’s so much more.

It's pure joy. Swing 2 Soar is guiding lives through the game of golf. Bringing Baltimore City youth ages 6 to 17 out on the green to learn a thing or two about playing the sport.

"Inner city kids, what they see if pretty much what’s around them. So we want to take them out of their environment for a second," said Keith Tripp who is the CEO of Swing 2 Soar.

Tripp started the nonprofit back in 2016. Growing up in Baltimore City he says through the hustle and bustle, golf brought him peace. The same thing he hopes to bring to these young stars.

"Before you go up to putt you don't just rush up and hit it. You have to take a look, how far is it, my distance what direction. Same thing in real life,” said Tripp.

Used to playing baseball and basketball, it's brought a new outlook for 17 year old Alexander Imari Young.

"It's a calm game. It's about you and not about someone else. If you make a mistake, it's on you not someone else," said Young who is a member of Swing 2 Soar.

"It's fun being out here having fun with the people and the coaches being able to hit the ball and having them teach me how to hit it. It's definitely fun," said Earl Sewell who is also a member of Swing 2 Soar.

As for Sewell, he said it's taking the skills from the game and applying them to everyday life.

"Definitely have patience, especially in life you need to have lots of patience because things don't come to you fast," said Sewell.

Over six sessions the group is taught a different concentration leading up to a full game at the end. Only two weeks in, and instructor Richard Sheppard said he already sees improvement.

"I can see maturity in them and just their focus and their attention to detail which they need for golf," said Sheppard who is a Forest Park Golf Course Professional.

The group meets at 2 every Sunday at Forest Park Golf Course. Any kid under 17 is welcome to join in on the fun for free.

To become a sponsor to the nonprofit or to donate Head to https://swing2soar.com/home