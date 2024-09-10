Transforming a neighborhood from toxic to a place of peace

BALTIMORE — Transforming a neighborhood is far from an overnight project, but seeing the vision come to light makes it all worth it.

If you haven't been on the 2600 block of West Fayette Street in a while you may not recognize the park. It was once littered with trash and now it's glittered in pink.

Xavier Wherry

This transformation has been made possible thanks Unique Garrett, a woman who wanted to turn this park into a place of peace one her community could be proud.

"If you take anything from here, it's positivity, and peace," says Garrett.

She has fond memories in this West Baltimore neighborhood. It's where she grew up.

"I see the change. It was like the rise and fall of it," says Garrett.

For years this area was littered with trash and drugs, had had uncut grass and was your typical eyesore in West Baltimore. But Garrett had a vision.

Contributed Photo

"I used to come over to this specific spot last year when I was at the lowest of my life going through a lot of things and it was my place of peace," says Garrett.

She decided it was time for a transformation, beginning in April of this year.

"I'm just gonna clean it all by myself. I came out here before the grass was even cut. I cleaned all the trash out and then from there, I had a friend and he cut it for my birthday that was a birthday gift," says Garrett.

With her foresight and the help of some close people, it has turned into an eye grabbing welcome spot for any and everyone looking for peace.

"You have some people who have never ever in their lives experienced peace before. You don't have to wait until you die to rest in peace. You can live in peace," says Garrett.

Contributed Photo

Garrett says it's important for them and the city to invest in all areas of Baltimore including right here on the west side.

"If you build places like this throughout the city in these abandoned, vacant, and toxic neighborhoods, they won't have to run anywhere else because they will have something beautiful the same way Federal Hill and Fells Point is right in their home in their community," says Garrett.

She is passionate about the change she has created and believes if anybody wants to help their community they shouldn't wait anybody else do it because you yourself can be the change.