Toys donated across Baltimore in 25th ‘It’s Kindertime’ toy drive

BALTIMORE — It started at Huber Community Life Center on Loch Raven Boulevard: that's where we found Pete O'Neal, longtime WMAR photographer Pete O'Neal.

On Thursday night, though, he was the organizer of the 'It's Kindertime Toy Drive.' He's continuing to honor his late mother; he's done it for a quarter of a century.

"It's amazing how it went *snaps* like that," O'Neal told us.

Pete does it in honor of fallen first responders, and for deserving kids, in the hospital and in need.

"The kids in the hospitals, who are in there for a long time, who don't get a chance to go out, and they get sung to, 'we see you, we recognize you, we know you're here.' It means so much," O'Neal added.

First responders, community and religious organizations collected toys; they were placed in dozens of vehicles at Huber Community Life Center.

Then, those dozens of vehicles pulled out, lights flashing, off to eight locations across the city - some to drive by, some to stop and sing.

One of those locations: the Kennedy Krieger Institute. The toys were dropped off there by the bagful, and they're meant to be used by any kid at the hospital.

First responders, Santa Claus, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, all in attendance to wave and smile to the young patients.

"When you're in hospital over the holidays, it just feels an extra weight is on you," said Dr. Brad Schlaggar, CEO and president of Kennedy Krieger Institute. "When they see the toys as well as all of these first responders showing up, it's a memory that they'll have for the rest of their lives. For them and their families."

19-year-old JB Asamoah, a Kennedy Krieger patient, was given a five percent chance to live. He goes home on Friday. And what a moment to complete his stay: with holiday joy.

JB told WMAR he'd "Cheer, be happy and be glad that I'm going home. Just be happy."

The Thursday visit to Kennedy Krieger was capped off with an outdoor carol. A song-filled display of holiday cheer - the kind you can see and hear.