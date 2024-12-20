Toys, coats given away ahead of holidays on Charles Street

BALTIMORE — During the holidays, it's not about what you get, it's about what you give.

One group did a lot of giving on Friday afternoon on Charles Street, braving the winter weather to give away toys, coats and other necessities.

The giveaway was organized by Maryland Safe Haven, which has operated in Baltimore since 2018.

"The response from the community has been overwhelming," Keesha Howard, the organization's mental health coordinator, told WMAR.

The organization says it aims to provide critical resources to Baltimore's vulnerable populations.

Howard notes a lot of folks suffer in silence during the holidays, and that giving in this way shows a great deal of love and support.

"We're out here to service all people, and we're taking a holistic approach to ensure people are well. Mind body and soul. Why not give back as a way to cheer people up?" Howard added.

The giveaway aimed to support more than a hundred people.

"We got some toys for the kids, some trucks some little dinosaurs. Some coats," Briyanna McGuire told WMAR.

"It means a lot," said Andrea Davis, "We definitely really appreciate the help and the support."