Towson's Tigers are on a tear with their 11th win in a row

TOWSON, Md. — The atmosphere at Towson was everything a Tiger fan could ask for. The C-A-A's best team secured their 12th win in conference and 11th consecutive win. Their best streak in the Division I era for this program.

Sitting atop the conference, the Tigers are well aware there's a target on their back as the best, and there are no easy games here on out.

Thursday night proved that theory right. In the Tigers 75-70 win over Delaware, it was back and forth throughout. Towson had a lead as big as 10 in the first half.

Delaware did the same early in the 2nd.

But the Tigers weathered the storm behind 22 big points from Nendah Tarke.

The Tigers also dominated on the glass with a 41-25 advantage.

The pressure for Towson is on as they turn their attention to Monmouth Saturday at home in a game coach Skerry says will be another tough one.

The game is at 2pm Saturday.