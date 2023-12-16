Towson University adds sensory friendly stations to commencement ceremonies

TOWSON, Md. — In preparation for the anticipated large crowd to watch graduates walk across the stage, Towson University is adding a new feature that will make the environment comfortable for everyone.

It's going to be the most inclusive graduation Towson University has ever seen. It called sensory friendly stations, rooms and items that will make it a bit easier for students and guests to feel comfortable in the loud and large crowds these ceremonies will bring.

Graduation can be a fun and exciting time for many. It's a moment some have spent years working toward, but attending those monumental moments can be a struggle for some.

"If they are overwhelmed by the bright lights, the loud noise. Sometimes people don't know exactly what to expect at large events, sometimes the congestion can feel a little bit overwhelming,” said Hillary Giddings who is the Communication and Engagement Specialist at Towson University.

Giddings said starting at the winter commencement ceremonies on December 20th, resources will be available to bring a more relaxing environment to those who need it.

"We have come up with a number of approaches to offer alternative sensory experiences for our students and guests when they attend commencement," said Giddings.

This includes sensory friendly viewing locations. One being within the arena at an alternative viewing spot with less noise and more space for movement.

"And if guests are in the arena and they feel like they need a break from the bright lights and the loud noise,” said Giddings. “We have a room that's stationed on the concourse level of the arena where they can go still see the ceremony being streamed live but it will be silent there won't be any noise.”

The university will also have sensory friendly kits to alleviate anxiety and create a more calming situation for grads and guests.

"That'll contain headphones so if the noise is too much they can use that. They'll also have fidget bands as well as calming strips,” said Giddings.

For upcoming graduate Matt Wright these sensory stations came at just the right time.

"For me as a new dad I have a four month old, she turned four months old yesterday. My wife and I were recently talking about this, what happens if she gets fussy during the time when I’m walking the stage,” said Wright who is a student at Towson University.

Serving time in the Navy and now completing his education. Wright said he's the first to graduate college in his family and wants this to be an experience that everyone can be part of, including his baby.

"Towson providing all of these different sensitivities and just understanding that people have various things that could prohibit them from participating to now be able to have that regardless of whether it's anxiety, sensitivity, crying baby it means a lot that people are listening and understanding the issues that's surrounding our society,” said Wright.

Giddings said there will be volunteers walking around who can connect guests with resources as well as bi-lingual volunteers to help with guests whose first language isn't English.

Signs will also be posted on where to find those stations and resources. More information is available at https://www.towson.edu/academics/commencement/