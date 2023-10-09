Towson resident turns to Nextdoor app to warn others of two gunmen intruders

TOWSON, Md. — A woman in Towson is hoping going to social media will keep others from going through what she recently did.

She has taken to the Nextdoor app to warn people about two armed gunmen who broke into her home over the weekend.

It was a little after 12:30 a.m., early Saturday morning when video surveillance from the back porch of a home off the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue caught someone climbing up the roof.

"So the one guy with the gun on the camera shows him with his gun, he took it out of his pocket so he could take the AC unit out the window, he climbed in through the office window. My daughter's window was right next to that,” said the owner.

She said that the intruder then went downstairs to the kitchen to let the other person in. The video captures the two holding guns.

"They both were like slowly, really quietly creeping up the steps," she said.

It was then she says the intruders started banging on her daughter's door.

"And she was screaming and said she was calling 9-1-1 and they ran out. Both downstairs out the back door.”

The startled gunmen were in the house for three minutes. Luckily no one was hurt and nothing was stolen.

The owner said, "We think that they didn't think that anybody was home because for two guys with big guns, and they were really tall in the video like they go up to the front door to unlock the front door for some reason.”

She hopes posting the photos on the Nextdoor app will warn others in the area and help catch the intruders.

"I mean I’m definitely a little more nervous, I know all my neighbors have cameras and dogs and video surveillance all over the neighborhood,” said Ellie Lyons who lives in the neighborhood. She said she went through a similar experience some years back. For their family, it was the dog that alerted them.

"Someone did break into the house at night through the windows and the dog scared them off because the dog was very territorial. They tried to take wallets and purses, fortunately, they dropped most of it on the way out,” said Lyons.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department said the reported burglary is still under investigation and they are looking for the intruders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.