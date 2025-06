BALTIMORE — A Towson man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-695 Saturday night.

It happened around 9:05pm, on the inner-loop near Perring Parkway.

That's where police say Jamahl Sutton, 37, was riding at a high rate of speed, when he tried passing a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer flatbed.

Sutton's motorcycle reportedly struck the trailer, then hit a second vehicle on the shoulder.

He died on scene. No one else was injured.