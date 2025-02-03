Towson Lacrosse going head to head with Hopkins in season opener

It's been a fun and challenging offseason for the Tigers. In preseason they spent 4 weeks battling against one another.

Preparing for what many hope will be a successful season.

"It's been a grind," says Mikey Weisshaar. "We've been kind of waiting waiting to play another jersey for a while now, and tomorrow is gonna happen. We're really excited."

Weisshaar was last year's leading scorer.

This year he's the CAA preseason player of the year and 2025 USA Lacrosse preseason midfielder of the year. Despite the accolades, his focus is on Johns Hopkins Tuesday night.

"Last year we played against them at Hopkins, and then this year we finally, finally able to do it at John. I mean, there's a history there, and I'm excited to see what we can do tomorrow," says Weisshaar.

Last year the Tigers were 13-4 and lost in the NCAA tournament, but one of those losses came against the Blue Jays. It's a rematch Towson looks forward to having.

"Our schedules gonna be like this every week we play tough competition, but we prepare for that, and then we expect that, and that's what's gonna help us. Continue to learn about ourselves, continue to grow throughout the season, and being able to play a tough opponent from the bat," says Head Coach Shawn Nadelen.

2024 CAA Coach of the Year says the maturity and depth of leadership this team has makes this group special.

"We have four captains, but we also have quite a few guys in and complementary roles, you know, from seniors and juniors that have a great deal of leadership and a great"

The Tigers are heavy preseason favorites. Picked to finish first in the CAA. Tuesday's game against Johns Hopkins is at home, scheduled for 6 pm.