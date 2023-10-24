Watch Now
Topgolf Baltimore location listed for sale for $59 million

Posted at 4:20 PM, Oct 24, 2023
With a list price of more than $59 million, the Topgolf Baltimore property is on the market.

But the golfing company won't be going anywhere for a while, the listing guarantees the remaining 19 years of the 20-year lease with Topgolf International.

The property is listed on the Matthews Real Estate Investment Services website.

It's advertised as a "new 2022 construction," with "68,000" square feet and a "prominent location near downtown Baltimore."

Topgolf opened its doors at the location a year ago, this week.

