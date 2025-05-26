Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top News Headlines for Memorial Day

Latest Headlines
WMAR
Latest Headlines
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Memorial Day! It's going to be pretty dry today, so don't be afraid to bring out those grills in the backyard, especially since winds will be calmer.

Here's your morning headlines:

Top News Headlines for Memorial Day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are