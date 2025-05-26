BALTIMORE — Happy Memorial Day! It's going to be pretty dry today, so don't be afraid to bring out those grills in the backyard, especially since winds will be calmer.
Here's your morning headlines:
- Two people were killed Sunday following a crash on I-70
- A fire in West Baltimore left multiple rowhomes damaged.
- An antique store in Catonsville will be closed until further notice due to a fire
- Bear sightings confirmed in Baltimore County
- Baltimore pools are open and ready for you!
Top News Headlines for Memorial Day