BALTIMORE — We made it to the end of another week! Sunny and summer-like today with highs in the mid-80s! Moderate air quality is expected today, which means the air will be unhealthy for those who are extra sensitive to air pollution.
Here are your top news headlines:
- 16-yr-old killed, 17-yr-old taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Harford County
- Suspect identified in the fatal shooting of 3 Pennsylvania police officers
- 'My reason why is my family' One woman’s fight against Lupus
Top news headlines for Friday, September 19