Top NAACP officials in Maryland suspended by National President

BALTIMORE — Two top NAACP officials in Baltimore have been suspended by the civil rights group's national president.

Rev. Kobi Little currently serves as President of the NAACP Baltimore branch and NAACP Maryland State Conference.

Joshua Harris is Little's Vice President at the Baltimore branch and treasurer for the State Conference.

The two leaders didn't provide details on their suspension but issued a joint statement denying any wrongdoing. Both vowed to appeal through the organizational process to get reinstated.

"We believe in the work of the NAACP and are honored to serve. Our commitment to this mission and the ongoing fight for justice remains unwavering," Little and Harris said. "While we are disappointed by the recent decision and categorically deny any wrongdoing, we are determined to work with the organization's leadership to resolve this matter, and look forward to clearing our names and continuing our efforts to strengthen the community."

For now it appears 1st Vice President Faith Blackburne-Proctor will act as State Conference President in Little's absence. Little, Harris, and Proctor's positions are each elected.

It's unclear who will take over leadership at the Baltimore branch.

Last year was an eventful one for Little and the NAACP.

In March, someone threw a rock shattering a window at their Baltimore Branch headquarters.

Then in October, Little complained to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about a vacant home next door to the Baltimore office catching fire. Little argued squatters had become an issue, and the City was doing little to combat it.

Little was also critical of Scott's selection of Richard Worley to serve as Police Commissioner.

This past July Attorney General Anthony Brown appointed Little as one of 15 members of Maryland's new Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention.

