Baltimore NAACP reacts to vandalism

BALTIMORE, Md. — Surveillance video captures some of the vandals in action on Tuesday evening launching projectiles at the home of the Baltimore NAACP and smashing out the glass in its front door.

“If somebody had been at the door or on their way out of the door, they could have been hurt by this projectile,” said NAACP President Rev. Kobi Little.

The vandals also forced their way through a locked gate to the exterior of the building.

The attack has left civil rights leaders feeling violated.

“It’s clear from the video that these are people who did not have my complexion,” said Little, “They could have been light-skinned Black people. They could have been Latino people. They could have been white people. It’s really inconsequential. It possibly is a hate crime.”

Civil rights leaders may never know the motivation behind the attack, but they have a message for those responsible for it.

Their work here will continue.

“If, per chance, this incident was only motivated by some young people who are up to mischief, our message is this,” said Little, “Stay out of bad trouble and join the NAACP in good trouble. Our community needs the NAACP and the NAACP needs the community.”