Timeline reveals Baltimore sailor's journey before going missing in Mexico

BALTIMORE — The search continues for a U.S. sailor missing in Mexico.

Donald Lawson set sail from Acapulco, Mexico on July 5 headed for the Panama Canal.

He hoped to reach Baltimore, before attempting this fall, to set a solo speed record for sailing around the globe aboard a trimaran.

Donald told his wife, Jacqueline, on July 9, that he was without engine power and relying solely on a wind generator.

On July 12 Jacqueline received a text message from Donald saying he'd lost the wind generator in a storm, and that he was headed back to Acapulco for repairs.

That was the last time anyone heard from Donald.

Concerned about her husband's safety and whereabouts, Jacqueline notified the U.S. Coast Guard on July 21.

Two days later a helicopter spotted Donald's 60-foot sailboat capsized 275 nautical miles south of Acapulco.

ABC News via Mexican Navy

Donald, however, has yet to be found. He reportedly had life rafts on board, leaving his family a glimmer of hope that he may still be alive.

"We are not giving up hope and we are remaining hopeful of his return," Jacqueline said in a statement. "We are continuing to pray that Donald will be found and will soon return home safely to his family, friends, and sailing supporters.”