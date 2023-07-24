Baltimore sailor reported missing, boat found capsized

UPDATE: The United States Coast Guard has informed Jacqueline Lawson, Donald's wife, that the Mexican Navy is on the scene of the capsized trimaran, located about 300 nautical miles off the coast Acapulco. Jacqueline positively identified the vessel as Donald's boat, the Defiant.

A United States Coast Guard cutter has been dispatched to assist in searching for the missing sailor enroute to the location.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A worried wife walked into the Annapolis School of Seamship on Friday, July 21, seeking help, fearing her husband was missing at sea.

Donald Lawson from Baltimore, is attempting a speed record for sailing a trimaran around the world. He was last seen docking for repairs in Alcapulco, Mexico.

It's now been over a week since anyone's heard from him.

Captain John Martino, founder and president of the school, notified the U.S. Coast Guard and Mexican authorities prompting them to issue an alert to all boaters near where Lawson's boat was last seen.

On July 23, there were reports the Mexican Navy may have spotted Donald's sailboat approximately 320 nautical miles off the coast of Acapulco.

The search continued for the next three days, when the Mexican Navy continued to send an aircraft to continue search efforts.

Officials say the sea is not calm which makes it hard for them to get close to the sailboat.

While anxiously awaiting further information, Donald's wife remains hopeful he'll be found.

"We are not giving up hope and we are remaining hopeful of his return," said Jacqueline Lawson. "He is an experienced sailor who is well-equipped to expertly handle these types of challenging weather conditions in the Pacific. We are continuing to pray that Donald will be found and will soon return home safely to his family, friends, and sailing supporters."

Donald met Jacqueline at Woodlawn High School. The couple just celebrated a major milestone.

"We just celebrated our 7th anniversary and he's my best friend. He is an experienced sailor and not hearing from him for a week is abnormal," said Jacqueline.

As for Donald, he was only 9 when his mom encouraged him to try sailing. She told Donald that one day he would sail the world.

Donald is currently a sailing instructor at the Naval Academy and is known for his dark seas project.

