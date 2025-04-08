Time to get a REAL ID is running out

BALTIMORE — May 7 is quickly approaching.

You may ask what's so important about that date.

Well it's the deadline for U.S. residents to get their REAL ID.

After several years of delay and multiple extensions, the time's come where in order to fly within the country, a REAL ID or passport will be required.

MORE: Airplane boarding restrictions to tighten

The law itself was created following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, making it harder for travelers to fake their identity.

Here in Maryland, the MVA says 99 percent of eligible customers are already in compliance, outpacing other states.

For those still needing a REAL ID, same day appointments can be scheduled online with most wait times being five minutes or less.

Birth Certificates may be required to verify your age, but we all know those can get lost, so if you were born in Maryland, some MVA branches can issue copies.