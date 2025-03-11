Airplane boarding restrictions to tighten

LINTHICUM, Md. — Air travel changed forever in the U.S. after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, and the country is still addressing one of the security weaknesses exposed on that fateful day.

“Those terrorists actually used fraudulent IDs for getting onto their flights that day,” said TSA Federal Security Director (MD) Christopher Murgia.

In the aftermath of the attacks, the feds ordered states to strengthen the security surrounding their driver’s license with the REAL ID, supported by documentation proving a person’s identity and difficult to duplicate.

“That includes engraving. You can feel the card. You can feel some of those tactile images,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, “You can see that the photo and the date of birth will change when you move the card and many features that, frankly, we don’t talk about publicly. That’s all to make sure that we’re maintaining that security that’s so important.”

Maryland tops the country with 99 percent compliance, and in less than two months, the feds will require air passengers to present a REAL ID or a passport to board any domestic flight anywhere in the country.

The new law takes effect on May 7, and in the meantime, TSA will be handing out small pamphlets reminding you to get your REAL ID if you haven’t done so already.

As travelers get used to the new regulation, once it takes effect, the TSA will allow some people without the proper identification to board, but only after verifying their identity and subjecting them to additional screening, which could result in a lengthy delay—-all in the name of security.

“When they come to the ticket document checker, we are the first individual that they see,” said Murgia, “and we are the first line of defense when it comes to that nature of making sure that the individual that is presenting in front of us is who they are.”

The TSA says the REAL IDs will also be needed to enter all military installations and federal buildings, including courthouses.