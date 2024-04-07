Tiki Lee's supports first responders and key bridge workers

BALTIMORE — Hundreds were in attendance at Tiki Lee's fundraiser in honor of the first responders and Key Bridge construction workers.

The crowds were enjoying food, music, and fun, but most importantly, they were remembering the six men who lost their lives.

Tiki Lee’s is hoping to be another layer of support for those families.

The dock bar hosted the first of many fundraisers for the victims of the key bridge collapse.

The event is also an opportunity to recognize and honor first responders for the work they do every day and the work they have been doing for the past two weeks to locate the bodies of the victims.

The event started at noon and featured four live bands.

There was a raffle set up, and 15 percent of all sales are going to the families affected by the collapse.

"It is important for them to do more fundraising to continue to support the families in the future as well," says David Carey.

In addition to the fundraiser, all the first responders, MDOT and MDTA, got food and drinks half off.

David Carey says there will be more events like this one throughout the year.