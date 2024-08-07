Tight knit group making the community better

BALTIMORE, MD — Meet the "Tiny Toppers".

“We go out to lunch together sometimes, we have parties, hat contents.”

“This is like a class every time I’m here. I’m not the best knitter but they make me better.

You may say they are a tight knit group. Since 2011, this group has made over 60,000 hates to give to hospitals in the area.

While the hats may be tiny, they are making a big impact, "They don’t know who its from or how they got it, but hopefully it touches their heart like it touches ours.”

“Sometimes mothers come here cause they’re working out, and they say, oh my gosh my baby got a hat from you.”

While they may have started making tiny hats the group has evolved. They make hats for the homeless, blankets for expecting moms, and even sent comfort dolls to kids in Ukraine.

“I’m making this it’s an emotional support chicken for someone who had a death in the family."

“I heard from one of the nurses that a mom had died, the baby survived. And the family was so happy and they cherished this little hat. It’s something that they have forever.

And while they are supporting others in the community, they find great comfort in one another.

“We form friendships, friendships of course I wouldn’t have had.”

“To me it was after my husband died, so it was a good outlet for me.”

If you are interested in joining the Tiny Toppers, you can hang out with them every Friday at the Towson Y. They meet at 9am.

