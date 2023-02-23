Watch Now
Tickets available for 'Respect: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin"

Posted at 3:27 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 03:27:59-05

BALTIMORE — A show about the life and career of the Queen of Soul is coming to Baltimore.

'R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin' is coming to the Hippodrome for one night only on Thursday, March 23.

It will feature a number of Aretha's classic songs including 'Natural Woman,' Think' and of course 'Respect.' Angie Narayan, who competed on Australia's version of American Idol, is playing the role of The Queen of Soul.

Tickets are available now. Click here if you would like to purchase.

