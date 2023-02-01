Mrs. Doubtfire to kickoff 2024 Broadway Series at the The Hippodrome

BALTIMORE — The Hippodrome is out with their 2023/2024 Broadway Series schedule.

New upcoming shows this year include The Wiz (Sep. 26 - Oct. 1), Funny Girl (Oct. 24 - Oct. 29), and Moulin Rouge (Dec. 5 - Dec. 17).

Kicking off 2024, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 4, will be the musical adaptation of the 1993 classic comedy film Mrs. Doubtfire which starred the late Robin Williams.

Other plays announced for 2024 include Peter Pan (Feb. 20 - Feb. 25), The Book of Mormon (Mar. 19 - Mar. 24), Mama Mia (Apr. 16 - Apr. 21), Clue (May 7 - May 12), and Beetlejuice (Jun. 25 - Jun. 30).

New season subscription packages will go on sale this spring. To join the waitlist, click here.

There are still tickets available for other shows this year such as Les Misérables, To Kill a Mockingbird, and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin.