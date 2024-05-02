Watch Now
Thursday heat forces early dismissal at Baltimore City Schools without A/C

BALTIMORE — Temperatures in Baltimore could reach 90 degrees Thursday, potentially setting a daily record for this time of May.

Many Baltimore City Public Schools remain without working air-conditioning systems. Others have A/C but need repairs.

The school system already announced students attending those schools would be dismissed early.

Here's a list of schools dismissing early Thursday:

  • Baltimore City College - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
  • Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove - (Early release at noon)
  • City Springs Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)
  • Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
  • Furley Elementary School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
  • Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at noon)
  • National Academy Foundation - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)
  • Vanguard Collegiate Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

The following schools air conditioning systems are under repair:

  • Arlington Elementary School - (Early release at 12:00 p.m.)
  • Gwynns Falls Elementary School - (Early release at 1:15 p.m.)
  • Armistead Gardens Elementary Middle School - (elementary students only- Early Release at 11:45 a.m.)
    ***Middle school students learning in portables at Armistead Gardens will remain in class because they're not impacted
  • Empowerment Academy - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)
    *** The operator has a plan for adding air-conditioning to the building that is underway (this site is not operated by BCPSS)

MORE: 'Our kids are suffering': Parents question district's priorities after Baltimore schools with no A/C release early

