Thursday heat forces early dismissal at Baltimore City Schools without A/C

BALTIMORE — Temperatures in Baltimore could reach 90 degrees Thursday, potentially setting a daily record for this time of May.
Many Baltimore City Public Schools remain without working air-conditioning systems. Others have A/C but need repairs.
The school system already announced students attending those schools would be dismissed early.
Here's a list of schools dismissing early Thursday:
- Baltimore City College - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove - (Early release at noon)
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
- Furley Elementary School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at noon)
- National Academy Foundation - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)
The following schools air conditioning systems are under repair:
- Arlington Elementary School - (Early release at 12:00 p.m.)
- Gwynns Falls Elementary School - (Early release at 1:15 p.m.)
- Armistead Gardens Elementary Middle School - (elementary students only- Early Release at 11:45 a.m.)
***Middle school students learning in portables at Armistead Gardens will remain in class because they're not impacted
- Empowerment Academy - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)
*** The operator has a plan for adding air-conditioning to the building that is underway (this site is not operated by BCPSS)
MORE: 'Our kids are suffering': Parents question district's priorities after Baltimore schools with no A/C release early