Thursday heat forces early dismissal at Baltimore City Schools without A/C

BALTIMORE — Temperatures in Baltimore could reach 90 degrees Thursday, potentially setting a daily record for this time of May.

Many Baltimore City Public Schools remain without working air-conditioning systems. Others have A/C but need repairs.

The school system already announced students attending those schools would be dismissed early.

Here's a list of schools dismissing early Thursday:



Baltimore City College - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

- (Early release at 11:30 a.m.) Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove - (Early release at noon)

(Early release at noon) City Springs Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

(Early release at 12:45 p.m.) Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

(Early release at 11:30 a.m.) Furley Elementary School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

(Early release at 11:30 a.m.) Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at noon)

(Early release at noon) National Academy Foundation - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

- (Early release at 12:45 p.m.) Vanguard Collegiate Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

The following schools air conditioning systems are under repair:

Arlington Elementary School - (Early release at 12:00 p.m.)

- (Early release at 12:00 p.m.) Gwynns Falls Elementary School - (Early release at 1:15 p.m.)

- (Early release at 1:15 p.m.) Armistead Gardens Elementary Middle School - (elementary students only- Early Release at 11:45 a.m.)

***Middle school students learning in portables at Armistead Gardens will remain in class because they're not impacted

Empowerment Academy - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

*** The operator has a plan for adding air-conditioning to the building that is underway (this site is not operated by BCPSS)

