Three teens charged after man stabbed in Towson Town Center parking garage

TOWSON, Md. — Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a May 29 stabbing at Towson Town Center.

Two are 17-year-old boys, and the third is a 15-year-old girl.

One suspect is charged as an adult and being held without bail, while the other two were released to their parents.

The teens are accused of trying to rob a man inside the mall, then following him to the parking garage where they stabbed him.

Police are still searching for others believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or 410-307-2020.