Man stabbed in the Towson Town Center parking garage

Baltimore County detectives are looking for a group of juveniles who stabbed a man in the Towson Town Center parking garage. It happened Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.

Investigators say that the juveniles attempted to rob the man inside Towson Mall. The group followed him from the mall to the parking garage and attacked him.

The group ran off before the police arrived. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. County police are searching for the attackers.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or the police at 410-307-2020.