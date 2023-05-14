Three separate shootings leaves one dead, two injured in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Multiple investigations are underway in Baltimore after multiple shooting incidents occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Just before 10:00pm on Saturday, officers were called to the 4800 block of the Alameda for reports of shots fired.

A man was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The next shooting occurred after 2:00am.

Police found a man in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at a Shock Trauma Center.

Just after 4:00am, Another call came for reports of shots fired in the 800 block of East Pontiac Avenue.

Officers located a man in the 3800 block of Brooklyn Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.