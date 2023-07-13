Watch Now
Three people arrested in connection to murder of Parkville High School student

Posted at 5:59 PM, Jul 13, 2023
Baltimore County Police say they have three suspects in custody in connection to a shooting in Nottingham back in April.

It happened around 9:45pm near a shopping center at the intersection of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard.

That's where officers found 17-year-old Elias Cieslak suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Cieslak was a student at Parkville High School.

Police say earlier this month a 32-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested.

U.S. Marshals apprehended a third suspect on Thursday.

All three suspects are currently facing first degree murder charges.

