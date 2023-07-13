Three people arrested in connection to murder of Parkville High School student

Baltimore County Police say they have three suspects in custody in connection to a shooting in Nottingham back in April.
RELATED: BCPD: Teen killed in Nottingham Sunday night
It happened around 9:45pm near a shopping center at the intersection of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard.
That's where officers found 17-year-old Elias Cieslak suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a nearby hospital.
Cieslak was a student at Parkville High School.
Police say earlier this month a 32-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested.
U.S. Marshals apprehended a third suspect on Thursday.
All three suspects are currently facing first degree murder charges.